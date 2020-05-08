AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $78,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 13,475,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

