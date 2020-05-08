AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $79,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 622.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after buying an additional 706,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 3,514,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,452. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

