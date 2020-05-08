AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,858 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,167. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

