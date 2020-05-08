AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.08 on Thursday, reaching $304.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,302,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

