AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 19,803 Shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAMR traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 25,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,643. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

