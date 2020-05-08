AlphaCore Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

CAT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.