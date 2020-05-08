AlphaCore Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $17,445,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 79,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 84,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 877,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 51,820,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,066,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

