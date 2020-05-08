AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 692,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

