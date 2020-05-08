AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 4,337 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,567. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

