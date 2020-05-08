AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.36. The company had a trading volume of 552,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,696. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,638 shares of company stock worth $6,492,732. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.