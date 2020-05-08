AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,049. The company has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average is $194.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

