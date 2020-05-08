AlphaCore Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after buying an additional 3,026,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 612,671 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,559,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$49.93 on Thursday. 3,276,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

