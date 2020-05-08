Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 10,460 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 242.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

