Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.65. 664,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,192. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

