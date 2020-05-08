Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 28,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 227.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,157. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.