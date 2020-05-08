Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 80.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,222. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

