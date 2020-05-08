Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 322,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

