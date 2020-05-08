Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE NWL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. 2,590,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.