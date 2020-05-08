Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,586,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

