Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $324,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,657,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,600,272. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cfra upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

