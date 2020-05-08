Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 518,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,830. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

