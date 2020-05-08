Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raymond James by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. 883,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.