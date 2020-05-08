Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 71,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 44.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 206.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

BDX traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $254.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.