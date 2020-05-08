Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,284,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,601,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.56. 427,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.56. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

