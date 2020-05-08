Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.26. 379,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

