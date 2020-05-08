Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. 509,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

