Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of LCI Industries worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $7,882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.52. 165,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,076. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

