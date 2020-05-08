Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $721,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,146,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

