Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $823,000 Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BioSpecifics Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter worth $124,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. 37,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $427.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

