Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $866,000 Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

