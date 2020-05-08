Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $138.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $146.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock traded down $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $118.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,036. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,458 shares of company stock valued at $66,493,094. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 24.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.