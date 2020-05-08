Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.18–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.97 million.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,714. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,537.80, a PEG ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.27.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $179,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,458 shares of company stock worth $66,493,094. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.