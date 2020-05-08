Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 5.5%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.47 and last traded at $122.50, 3,046,632 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,971,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,537.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,458 shares of company stock worth $66,493,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.