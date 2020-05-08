Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.43.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$41.06. 236,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 91.62. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$27.73 and a 1 year high of C$48.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.10.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. Analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

