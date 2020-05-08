AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:ABCP remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.86. AmBase has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

