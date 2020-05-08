Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $4,108,974.84 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David L. Kemmerly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David L. Kemmerly sold 1,116 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total transaction of $208,546.92.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.78. 460,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.66. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $218.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $326,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amedisys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

