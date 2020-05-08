Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ameresco worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Ameresco by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ameresco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 19,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $903.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

