American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after acquiring an additional 452,518 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 863,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,090,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. Cfra decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 4,653,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

