American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 1,688,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
