American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 1,688,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.