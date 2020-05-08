American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,838 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.50. 3,911,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.