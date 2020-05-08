American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 6.2% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra cut their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 3,911,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,844. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.