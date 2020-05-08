American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of American Software worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in American Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 334,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 136,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,847. The firm has a market cap of $506.12 million, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

