American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Position Decreased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 5.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.25. 2,548,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.