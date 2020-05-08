AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.22-1.30 for the period.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

COLD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 2,013,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,231. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

