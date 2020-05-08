AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Trading 13% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s stock price shot up 13% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.21, 3,189,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,111,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,591,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after purchasing an additional 558,058 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after buying an additional 1,034,587 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

