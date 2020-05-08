AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22 to $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

COLD stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 2,013,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

