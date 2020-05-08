Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.82. 1,534,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.88. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

