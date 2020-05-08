Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 7.7% Higher

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 1,559,915 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,044,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr acquired 52,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $179,996.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,591.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. FMR LLC grew its position in Amyris by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,716 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,247 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 601.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 438,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares during the period. KPCB XII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Amyris by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 210,796 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

