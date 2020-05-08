Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 145,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,714. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

