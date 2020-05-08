Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 53,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 947,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $7.65 on Monday, hitting $35.09. 2,979,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

